The Verkhovna Rada has registered a bill with the concept of “economic booking”: what it provides for

The Verkhovna Rada has registered draft law No. 11331 "On Industrial Policy and Predictability of the Real Sector of the Economy," which includes the concept of "economic reservation." This is reported by UNN with reference to the chairman of the Committee on Economic Development Dmytro Natalukha, who is one of the authors of the bill, and the card of the document.

"In the law, we have laid down the concept of ‘economic reservation’, which will allow the economy to retain hard-to-replace specialists," Natalukha wrote.

How "economy booking" will work:

Every business entity that pays the increased military fee of UAH 20,000 per month per employee has the opportunity to book it;

The increased fee is paid not by the employee, but by the business itself. It determines who is most critical to it and confirms this with appropriate taxes;



Sole proprietors can book if they confirm that they have been operating for the last year.



According to the MP, the Cabinet of Ministers will determine the percentage of bookings and the procedure.

The mechanics of paying the increased military fee are outlined in the related draft law No. 11332 "On the peculiarities of paying the military fee for reservations for persons liable for military service.

Two alternative draft laws will also be added soon, which will include:

a model with reservations at a salary level of more than UAH 35 thousand;

also a mixed model - UAH 35 thousand of salary for an employee, UAH 20 thousand of military duty for a sole proprietor.



Addendum

David Arakhamia, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, stated that there are two models of economic reservation that are being discussed. According to him, the first model assumes that the amount of taxes on the salary of a person liable for military service should be 35 thousand UAH, which will be enough to support a soldier. Arakhamia noted that the second model is a quota reservation by industry.