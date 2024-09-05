The Verkhovna Rada dismisses Vitaly Koval from the post of the Head of the SPFU

The Verkhovna Rada has dismissed the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, Vitaliy Koval, who had submitted a corresponding application the day before, reports UNN.

Details

Vitaliy Koval's resignation as head of the SPFU was supported by 261 MPs.

Addendum

Vitaliy Koval was appointed head of the SPFU in November last year. At that time, the State Property Fund was without a head for almost two months, as the previous head, Rustem Umerov, was appointed Minister of Defense of Ukraine in September of the same year.

Before entering politics, Koval was a banker and businessman. He worked in the credit department of Ukrgasbank and co-founded or headed companies in the agricultural, transportation, and construction industries.

In 2019, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed him as the head of the Rivne RSA.

In 2020, Koval ran for mayor of Rivne as a candidate of the Servant of the People party, but lost the election to Oleksandr Tretiak, a candidate of the European Solidarity political party.

From February 24, 2022 to November 21, 2023, he was the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration.

Recall

On September 3, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced that three ministers and the head of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval had submitted their resignations.

Yesterday, the Verkhovna Rada failed to dismiss the chairman Vitaliy Koval, who had submitted a corresponding application the day before.