The Verkhovna Rada Committee approved the abolition of the exemption for parcels worth up to €150: when the new rules will take effect

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine's Committee on Tax Policy approved for second reading a bill abolishing the €150 exemption for parcels. People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

Seventeen people's deputies voted in favor. Three more abstained. As Zhelezniak noted, the abolition of the exemption will take effect no earlier than July 1, 2027.

At the same time, in his opinion, the abolition will not take effect even in 2028.

Conceptually, nothing has changed since the first reading. A provision was added on abolishing simplified arrangements for RERs (which had already been voted for earlier). The government expects to raise an additional UAH 6 billion - the post says.

Additionally

Recently, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved in principle two bills that abolish the tax exemption for parcels worth up to €150.

For shipments worth more than €150, the basis for calculating the duty will change. It will be charged at a rate of 10% of the parcel's total invoice value, rather than only on the amount exceeding €150.

Tax on parcels - the government explained the essence of the reform