The verdict against MP Liudmyla Marchenko for an $11,300 bribe was upheld unchanged — SAPO

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the verdict against Member of Parliament Liudmyla Marchenko, who was sentenced to two years in prison for receiving UAH 11,300 in an undue benefit. After the verdict was announced, she was taken into custody directly in the courtroom, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reports, according to UNN.

Details

At the same time, the court changed the punishment of the MP's aide, Anastasiia Kolesnik: instead of the previous sentence, she was fined UAH 93,500.

Liudmyla Marchenko was found guilty of committing criminal offenses under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and was sentenced to two years in prison, with deprivation of the right to hold positions in state authorities for three years - the SAP said in a statement.

Context

According to the case materials, the MP, together with her aide, promised citizens, in exchange for monetary compensation, to ensure that authorized officials of the regional military administration would adopt a decision permitting travel outside Ukraine, as well as enter the relevant information into the Shliakh information system.

The investigation established two episodes of unlawful activity by the MP and her aide. The first was receiving an undue benefit of 6,000 US dollars from a citizen for unobstructed border crossing. The second was receiving 5,300 US dollars - the SAP reported.

We remind you

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office exposed a large-scale scheme involving the misappropriation of petroleum products belonging to PJSC Ukrnafta and the laundering of proceeds from their sale. The case concerns the misappropriation of 100,000 tonnes of petroleum products.