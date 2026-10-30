The US may restrict intelligence sharing with Germany over a scandal involving a former intelligence chief

U.S. intelligence agencies warned Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) of a possible review of cooperation following the arrest of the agency’s former head, August Hanning. Süddeutsche Zeitung reports this, citing sources in government circles, writes UNN.

Details

The warning came several days after Hanning was detained on October 6. At the same time, Washington emphasized that Germany remains an important partner and that the exchange of information about immediate threats, including possible terrorist attacks, would continue.

According to journalists, the message from the U.S. side caused concern within the BND. Department heads were instructed to immediately report any changes in the exchange of intelligence with the United States. At the same time, it is currently unclear whether Washington has actually reduced the amount of data shared.

Security officials claim that cooperation continues as usual, although some working meetings have been postponed. At the same time, some German intelligence officers believe that the volume and quality of information received from the United States have declined.

Hanning is suspected of attempting treason, illegally obtaining state secrets, and engaging in intelligence activities. According to the German Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the former head of the BND received secret documents over several years through his former chief of staff, Manfred D., and attempted at least once to pass confidential information to foreign entities.

Hanning’s defense rejects the accusations.

Former head of Germany's intelligence service arrested on espionage charges - media