The US imposes new sanctions: restrictions on oil from Russia and imports of Russian diamonds

The United States on Thursday imposed new sanctions related to Russia and issued two decisions related to the import of Russian diamonds and oil. This was reported by the U.S. Treasury Department on its official website, UNN reports.

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday that it has imposed sanctions on three organizations based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and one registered in Liberia for violating the price cap on Russian oil set by a coalition of Western powers.

The Ministry of Finance also announced that it has taken steps to ban imports of certain categories of diamonds mined in Russia, another step aimed at depriving Moscow of foreign revenue after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement that the new sanctions will affect three companies from the UAE - Zeenit Supply and Trading DMCC, Talassa Shipping DMCC and Oil Tankers SCF Mgmt FZCO, as well as NS Leader Shipping Incorporated, registered in Liberia.

It was also noted that the price limit set by the Group of Seven countries, the European Union and Australia prohibits the use of Western maritime services such as insurance, labeling and transportation when tankers carry Russian oil at a price of $60 or more per barrel.

The European Union and are planning to expand sanctions against Russia . They are already preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia, which is expected to be approved by February 24. It is noted that the plans are to expand the sanctions list of persons involved in the war in Ukraine

