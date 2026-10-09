The United States will broadcast the execution of a convicted serviceman live for the first time – Pentagon

$44.860.0850.160.48
ukenru
02:38 AM • 5130 views
Lithuania handed over critical equipment to Ukraine for restoring its energy infrastructure
01:17 AM • 11099 views
The Russians have recalled World War I technologies to protect oil refineries from Ukrainian drones – how effective is this
12:58 AM • 11519 views
The Ukrainian "Bebradron," with a range of up to 45 km, has received approval from the Ministry of Defense — what is known about the new strike UAV
12:16 AM • 9852 views
Exemplary punishment or justice – Russia will put its soldiers on trial for the execution of 7 civilians in Pokrovsk
11:58 PM • 9936 views
The world is preparing for a record-breaking El Niño – scientists have warned of extreme heat, floods and economic losses
11:38 PM • 8730 views
The European Parliament recognized Russia’s new State Duma as illegitimate and called on the EU to cease contacts with its deputies
10:56 PM • 9134 views
An oil slick formed off the coast of russia after the attack on the tanker — the Russians claimed there were no consequences
10:17 PM • 9910 views
Russia has confirmed that it is not currently planning talks with the United States and Ukraine on ending the war
09:36 PM • 9892 views
"They struck our data centers, so we responded" – Zelenskyy explained why Ukraine attacked Yandex in Russia
October 8, 08:58 PM • 10245 views
Sandu responded on whether Moldova is ready for a new wave of refugees from Ukraine amid another winter during the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
3.9m/s
76%
747mm
Popular news
Profanity and physical force during a lesson: a scandal has erupted in Odesa region over a teacher’s conductOctober 8, 05:17 PM • 5502 views
The White House considers anyone who uses the term "artificial intelligence" an enemy - TrumpPhotoOctober 8, 06:25 PM • 12267 views
Catherine Zeta-Jones admitted that she had not read Michael Douglas's scandalous memoirs and explained whyOctober 8, 09:05 PM • 5510 views
Prince Harry revealed an unusual family rule that he and Meghan Markle follow for a happy marriage10:06 PM • 5050 views
Jennifer Lawrence called Kourtney Kardashian unbearable – the reality show star unexpectedly responded to the criticism11:06 PM • 3816 views
Publications
A traffic accident can be handled without the police or paperwork — how to use the European Accident Statement in Diia and whether your “driver’s license” will be taken awayOctober 8, 01:55 PM • 32840 views
She reimagined antiquity and changed the modern world: what is known about the 2026 Nobel Prize laureate in LiteraturePhotoOctober 8, 12:39 PM • 29336 views
Aviation industry representatives are preparing a draft tax consultation on aircraft leasing for the Ministry of Finance — UATA
Exclusive
October 8, 07:36 AM • 48128 views
Short trip optionsPhotoOctober 7, 05:59 PM • 73280 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
October 7, 04:15 PM • 69084 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volker Türk
Marco Rubio
Prince Harry
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Prince Harry revealed how he became mentally and emotionally unwell after moving from the United Kingdom03:04 AM • 418 views
Halle Berry’s daughter defended her mother following allegations of violence against her son02:05 AM • 1762 views
The "Game of Thrones" star revealed how the new Harry Potter series will surprise viewers01:06 AM • 2650 views
Disney is preparing an IMAX competitor and is in talks with Hollywood’s biggest film studios12:37 AM • 2992 views
Kourtney Kardashian responded to rumors that Travis Barker is isolating her from her family12:05 AM • 3364 views
Actual
Series
The New York Times
Film
Heating
Technology

The United States will broadcast the execution of a convicted serviceman live for the first time – Pentagon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

On December 3, Nidal Hasan, convicted of killing 13 people, will be executed by firing squad in Texas. The Pentagon confirmed the live broadcast of the execution.

The United States will broadcast the execution of a convicted serviceman live for the first time – Pentagon

The United States plans to organize a live broadcast of a military execution for the first time. On December 3, former Army psychiatrist Nidal Hasan, convicted of murdering 13 people in 2009, will be executed by firing squad at Fort Hood, Texas. Reuters reports this, citing a Pentagon spokesperson, according to UNN.

Details

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the execution would be public so that society could see the consequences of such crimes.

We will make sure that people can watch it, that it is public. People need to understand that such things have serious consequences

– Hegseth emphasized.

A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that the execution would be broadcast live, but details of how the broadcast would be organized have not yet been disclosed.

First military execution in decades

In 2013, a military court found Hasan guilty on 45 counts of murder and attempted murder. Thirteen people were killed in the 2009 shooting at the Fort Hood military base.

Botched execution of Christa Pike: judge orders Tennessee to preserve syringes and other evidence07.10.26, 21:23 • 5784 views

Under U.S. law, a military execution must be personally approved by the president. Donald Trump has already granted the relevant authorization on Hegseth’s recommendation.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, the last time the U.S. military carried out an execution was in 1961, when the condemned prisoner was hanged. Firing squads have not been used for military executions since 1945.

The White House has not yet clarified whether Trump supports the decision to broadcast the execution live.

Trump approved the first military execution in 65 years — by firing squad06.10.26, 09:39 • 6268 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Life imprisonment
The Pentagon
White House
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States