The United States will broadcast the execution of a convicted serviceman live for the first time – Pentagon

The United States plans to organize a live broadcast of a military execution for the first time. On December 3, former Army psychiatrist Nidal Hasan, convicted of murdering 13 people in 2009, will be executed by firing squad at Fort Hood, Texas. Reuters reports this, citing a Pentagon spokesperson, according to UNN.

Details

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the execution would be public so that society could see the consequences of such crimes.

We will make sure that people can watch it, that it is public. People need to understand that such things have serious consequences – Hegseth emphasized.

A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that the execution would be broadcast live, but details of how the broadcast would be organized have not yet been disclosed.

First military execution in decades

In 2013, a military court found Hasan guilty on 45 counts of murder and attempted murder. Thirteen people were killed in the 2009 shooting at the Fort Hood military base.

Botched execution of Christa Pike: judge orders Tennessee to preserve syringes and other evidence

Under U.S. law, a military execution must be personally approved by the president. Donald Trump has already granted the relevant authorization on Hegseth’s recommendation.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, the last time the U.S. military carried out an execution was in 1961, when the condemned prisoner was hanged. Firing squads have not been used for military executions since 1945.

The White House has not yet clarified whether Trump supports the decision to broadcast the execution live.

Trump approved the first military execution in 65 years — by firing squad