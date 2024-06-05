The United States tested the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile without a warhead. This is reported by the US Air Force Global Strike Command, reports UNN.

Details

On June 4, the United States successfully tested the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile without a warhead. The launch was carried out from the Space Forces Base in California with the participation of a joint team of pilots of the Air Force Global Strike Command and the Space Forces guards.

The commander of the Global Strike Command of the American Air Force, General Thomas A. Bussier, stressed that such tests are an important part of the strategic deterrence and security of the United States and its allies. The test run confirmed the readiness and effectiveness of the Minuteman III system.

As part of this mission, our forces provide round-the-clock strategic deterrence and are ready to respond at any moment as the most sensitive link in the nuclear triad, and our test launches demonstrate and confirm our readiness to deliver effective and reliable global combat capabilities - - stated Thomas A. busier.

The intercontinental ballistic missile test launch program demonstrated the operational capability of the system and provided the United States with a key element of national security.