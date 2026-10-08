The Ukrainian team has set off for negotiations in the United States, with important meetings planned — Budanov
Kyiv • UNN
Kyrylo Budanov arrived in the United States together with the Ukrainian negotiating team. The team will meet with Kushner and Witkoff to bring peace closer.
Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov said that he had departed for the United States together with the negotiating team, with important meetings scheduled, reports UNN.
I am heading to the United States together with our negotiating team. Important meetings are scheduled. We continue working to strengthen diplomacy in order to bring closer a lasting and just peace for Ukraine
The head of the OP added that "not everything can be discussed, but we must remain wise, united, and support our own army."
Peace is not achieved through loud statements – it is difficult joint work. We are working
"They know what to talk about" — Zelenskyy on the subject of the Ukrainian delegation's talks with the United States08.10.26, 21:44 • 1128 views
We remind you
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, the Ukrainian negotiating team is meeting tomorrow, Friday, in the United States with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. Representing Ukraine are Budanov, Kyslytsia, Arakhamia, and Umerov.