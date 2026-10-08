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The Ukrainian team has set off for negotiations in the United States, with important meetings planned — Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Kyrylo Budanov arrived in the United States together with the Ukrainian negotiating team. The team will meet with Kushner and Witkoff to bring peace closer.

The Ukrainian team has set off for negotiations in the United States, with important meetings planned — Budanov
Kyrylo Budanov

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov said that he had departed for the United States together with the negotiating team, with important meetings scheduled, reports UNN.

I am heading to the United States together with our negotiating team. Important meetings are scheduled. We continue working to strengthen diplomacy in order to bring closer a lasting and just peace for Ukraine 

- Budanov said on Telegram. 

The head of the OP added that "not everything can be discussed, but we must remain wise, united, and support our own army."

Peace is not achieved through loud statements – it is difficult joint work.  We are working 

- Budanov concluded.

"They know what to talk about" — Zelenskyy on the subject of the Ukrainian delegation's talks with the United States08.10.26, 21:44 • 1128 views

We remind you

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, the Ukrainian negotiating team is meeting tomorrow, Friday, in the United States with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. Representing Ukraine are Budanov, Kyslytsia, Arakhamia, and Umerov. 

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Rustem Umerov
David Arakhamia
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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Ukraine