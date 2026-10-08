"They know what to talk about" — Zelenskyy on the subject of the Ukrainian delegation's talks with the United States
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian delegation in the United States will discuss strengthening air defense and current issues with the American side. European partners will join the talks.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian side plans to discuss with the American side in the United States, in particular, the issue of strengthening air defense, reports UNN.
Our negotiators have also been briefed by the American side; they know what to discuss and which pressing issues to raise with the American side. Separately, we will also speak with the Europeans, and the issue of funding is being raised—details regarding the disbursement of funds, which is very important. And, of course, air defense as well
He recalled that he had spoken with President of the European Council António Costa about funding.
We hope there will be a positive result. We are also communicating not only with European countries, where there has already been a good result, although it is still insufficient, but also with Asian countries and the United States
We would like to remind you
The Ukrainian negotiating team is meeting in the United States on Friday, October 9, with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. European partners will join the talks.