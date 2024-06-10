The Ukrainian Olympic football team has reached the final of the international tournament

The Ukrainian U-23 team advanced to the final of the Tournoi Maurice Revello Tournament, defeating the Japanese national team with a score of 2:1. this is reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, reports UNN.

Details

The Olympic National Football team of Ukraine (U-23) won a place in the final of the International Tournament Tournoi Maurice Revello, held in France. In the final round of the group stage, the Ukrainian players defeated the Japanese team with a score of 2:1, based on a 100% victory rate in their group.

Vladislav Veleten scored both goals in this game. Despite one goal from the opponents, the" Blue-Yellow " scored for the fourth time in the tournament, showing an impressive difference of 11:1 in goals scored and conceded.

Add

The national team of Ukraine is preparing for the final match, where it will meet with the national team of Ivory Coast (U20). The match is scheduled for June 16 at 19:15.

Ukraine national team announces list of players to prepare for Euro 2024