The Times: Britain may send troops to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers

The UK military leadership is now considering sending its instructors to Ukraine, first to the west of the country. They will help train new recruits of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by The Times, citing its sources, UNN reported.

Details

There are reports that Britain is discussing plans to send small groups of British military instructors to western Ukraine. There, they will help provide basic training to Ukrainian recruits before they go to the front lines in the east.

According to the newspaper's sources, such a decision by the British would solve some of the logistical problems associated with sending Ukrainian military to British bases for training, as well as save money.

According to another source, sending British troops to Ukraine instead of training at military bases in the UK would be more effective.

We could conduct the training there faster, and it would be very far from the front line, in remote locations, so the risk would be much lower, - the source said.

In turn, the Ukrainian interlocutor of the publication noted that the transfer of the exercises to Ukraine could become a "powerful military and political signal" for other countries and for Russia itself.

He also expressed hope that this would be a "powerful deterrent.

The British military will also learn combat skills from Ukrainian soldiers and will have the opportunity to test the latest weapons being developed for the war, one of the interlocutors added.

