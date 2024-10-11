The Times: Britain may send troops to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

The Times: Britain may send troops to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers

Kyiv  •  UNN

The United Kingdom is considering sending military instructors to western Ukraine to train new recruits for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This could solve logistical problems and send a “powerful military and political signal.

The UK military leadership is now considering sending its instructors to Ukraine, first to the west of the country. They will help train new recruits of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.  This was reported by The Times, citing its sources, UNN reported.

Details

There are reports that Britain is discussing plans to send small groups of British military instructors to western Ukraine. There, they will help provide basic training to Ukrainian recruits before they go to the front lines in the east.

According to the newspaper's sources, such a decision by the British would solve some of the logistical problems associated with sending Ukrainian military to British bases for training, as well as save money.

According to another source, sending British troops to Ukraine instead of training at military bases in the UK would be more effective.

We could conduct the training there faster, and it would be very far from the front line, in remote locations, so the risk would be much lower,

- the source said.

In turn, the Ukrainian interlocutor of the publication noted that the transfer of the exercises to Ukraine could become a "powerful military and political signal" for other countries and for Russia itself. 

He also expressed hope that  this would be a "powerful deterrent.

The British military will also learn combat skills from Ukrainian soldiers and will have the opportunity to test the latest weapons being developed for the war, one of the interlocutors added.

Latvia allows foreign volunteers to serve in the army10.10.24, 21:08 • 18622 views

Olga Rozgon

