Time of power outage schedules has been extended today - DTEK
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo has changed the schedule of power outages for May 25 in several regions, including Kyiv, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovs'k: outages are scheduled from 20:00 to 24:00, while no outages are planned during the day.
Ukrenergo has extended the time for applying power outage schedules to May 25, DTEK energy company said on Saturday, UNN reports.
Details
"Ukrenergo has changed the hours of introduction of limits for May 25. Kyiv, Kyiv region, Odesa region, Donetsk region, Dnipropetrovs'k region: the blackout schedules will be in effect from 20.00 to 24.00 today," DTEK said in a post on social media.
The company reminded that there will be no outages during the day.
Power outages are possible in Ukraine during evening peak hours - Ministry of Energy25.05.24, 10:29 • 28466 views