Time of power outage schedules has been extended today - DTEK

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 42737 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101001 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144247 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148829 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244322 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172919 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164437 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148168 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222415 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 77946 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110545 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 37453 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 50769 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 87234 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244322 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222415 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208750 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234670 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221646 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 42737 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25910 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 31084 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110545 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112582 views
Time of power outage schedules has been extended today - DTEK

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 97330 views

Ukrenergo has changed the schedule of power outages for May 25 in several regions, including Kyiv, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovs'k: outages are scheduled from 20:00 to 24:00, while no outages are planned during the day.

Ukrenergo has extended the time for applying power outage schedules to May 25, DTEK energy company said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"Ukrenergo has changed the hours of introduction of limits for May 25. Kyiv, Kyiv region, Odesa region, Donetsk region, Dnipropetrovs'k region: the blackout schedules will be in effect from 20.00 to 24.00 today," DTEK said in a post on social media.

The company reminded that there will be no outages during the day.

Power outages are possible in Ukraine during evening peak hours - Ministry of Energy25.05.24, 10:29 • 28466 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
dtekDTEK
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
donetskDonetsk
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising