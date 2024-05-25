Time of power outage schedules has been extended today - DTEK

Ukrenergo has extended the time for applying power outage schedules to May 25, DTEK energy company said on Saturday, UNN reports.

"Ukrenergo has changed the hours of introduction of limits for May 25. Kyiv, Kyiv region, Odesa region, Donetsk region, Dnipropetrovs'k region: the blackout schedules will be in effect from 20.00 to 24.00 today," DTEK said in a post on social media.

The company reminded that there will be no outages during the day.

