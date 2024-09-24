Swiss Parliament recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people. Stefanchuk called it a historic decision

The Swiss National Council has recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk said on Tuesday, calling the decision historic, UNN reports.

Details

"I am grateful to the Swiss Parliament for recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. In the adopted statement, the Swiss National Council recognizes systematic actions aimed at mass and deliberate killing by starvation with the intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial or religious group as an act of genocide," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook.

"This is a truly historic decision. And this is an extremely important step towards restoring historical justice and preserving the memory of millions of innocent victims," the Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament emphasized.

