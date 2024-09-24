Swiss Parliament recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people. Stefanchuk called it a historic decision

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100408 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107444 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173423 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141239 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145128 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139771 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185241 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112140 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175479 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104780 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Swiss Parliament recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people. Stefanchuk called it a historic decision

Swiss Parliament recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people. Stefanchuk called it a historic decision

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13553 views

The National Council of Switzerland has recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk called this decision a historic and important step towards restoring justice.

The Swiss National Council has recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk said on Tuesday, calling the decision historic, UNN reports.

Details

"I am grateful to the Swiss Parliament for recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. In the adopted statement, the Swiss National Council recognizes systematic actions aimed at mass and deliberate killing by starvation with the intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial or religious group as an act of genocide," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook.

"This is a truly historic decision. And this is an extremely important step towards restoring historical justice and preserving the memory of millions of innocent victims," the Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament emphasized.

The Importance of Participation in the Tribunal on Russian Aggression and Recognition of the Holodomor as Genocide: What Zelenskyy Spoke about with the Heads of the Swiss Parliamentary Factions15.01.24, 18:21 • 22445 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
switzerlandSwitzerland
ruslan-stefanchukRuslan Stefanchuk
ukraineUkraine

