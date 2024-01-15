The Importance of Participation in the Tribunal on Russian Aggression and Recognition of the Holodomor as Genocide: What Zelenskyy Spoke about with the Heads of the Swiss Parliamentary Factions

During his visit to Switzerland, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Chairman of the National Council of the Swiss Federal Assembly Eric Nussbaumer and the Chairman of the Council of Cantons Eva Herzog, as well as with the heads of parties and factions of the Swiss Federal Assembly, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

The Head of State thanked for the significant support of the Swiss Confederation for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for the humanitarian assistance to our country in the context of full-scale Russian aggression. It was emphasized that Switzerland became the first venue for the international conference on Ukraine's recovery, which took place in Lugano in 2022.

The interlocutors discussed in detail Switzerland's support for the Ukrainian peace formula and further steps towards its implementation. The President thanked for the successful meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers held in Davos on January 14, which brought together representatives of more than 80 countries and international organizations, the Presidential Administration added.

In addition, the President informed the Swiss parliamentarians on the situation on the battlefield and emphasized the importance of the efforts of the partner states to protect our country.

The Head of State emphasized the importance of Switzerland's participation in the special international tribunal on the crime of Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy thanked the Swiss parliament for adopting a powerful statement at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

The interlocutors noted the importance of the address of the President of Ukraine to the Federal Assembly and the people of Switzerland, which the Head of State delivered in the summer of 2023 to consolidate support for our country.

The Head of State also raised the issue of recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of Ukrainians by the Swiss Federal Assembly.