The Importance of Participation in the Tribunal on Russian Aggression and Recognition of the Holodomor as Genocide: What Zelenskyy Spoke about with the Heads of the Swiss Parliamentary Factions

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104060 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113967 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144384 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140716 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177904 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172290 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285184 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178306 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167315 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148900 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 36737 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 40156 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 50870 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 70915 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 37288 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 104060 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285184 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252339 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237402 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262569 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 70915 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144384 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107597 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107546 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123605 views
Actual
The Importance of Participation in the Tribunal on Russian Aggression and Recognition of the Holodomor as Genocide: What Zelenskyy Spoke about with the Heads of the Swiss Parliamentary Factions

The Importance of Participation in the Tribunal on Russian Aggression and Recognition of the Holodomor as Genocide: What Zelenskyy Spoke about with the Heads of the Swiss Parliamentary Factions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22446 views

During his visit to Switzerland, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with high-ranking Swiss officials, thanked them for their support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and discussed the ongoing Russian aggression. He emphasized Switzerland's role in the international tribunal for this aggression and discussed future steps to achieve peace.

During his visit to Switzerland, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Chairman of the National Council of the Swiss Federal Assembly Eric Nussbaumer and the Chairman of the Council of Cantons Eva Herzog, as well as with the heads of parties and factions of the Swiss Federal Assembly, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

The Head of State thanked for the significant support of the Swiss Confederation for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for the humanitarian assistance to our country in the context of full-scale Russian aggression. It was emphasized that Switzerland became the first venue for the international conference on Ukraine's recovery, which took place in Lugano in 2022.

The interlocutors discussed in detail Switzerland's support for the Ukrainian peace formula and further steps towards its implementation. The President thanked for the successful meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers held in Davos on January 14, which brought together representatives of more than 80 countries and international organizations, the Presidential Administration added.

In addition, the President informed the Swiss parliamentarians on the situation on the battlefield and emphasized the importance of the efforts of the partner states to protect our country.

The Head of State emphasized the importance of Switzerland's participation in the special international tribunal on the crime of Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy thanked the Swiss parliament for adopting a powerful statement at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

The interlocutors noted the importance of the address of the President of Ukraine to the Federal Assembly and the people of Switzerland, which the Head of State delivered in the summer of 2023 to consolidate support for our country.

The Head of State also raised the issue of recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of Ukrainians by the Swiss Federal Assembly.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics

Contact us about advertising