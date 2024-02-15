Border guards assessed the regime introduced by Belarus near the border with Ukraine

Border guards do not observe any significant activity on the border with Belarus due to the introduction of the counter-terrorist operation regime in the Lelchytsia district of the Gomel region of Belarus. This was reported to UNN by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, adding that the information about this regime is more like a way to attract attention.

The information about the introduction of a counter-terrorist operation regime in one of the districts of the Gomel region of Belarus, which borders on the border of Ukraine, is more like a draw of attention. According to the available information, the Belarusian authorities planned to hold some kind of regular endless exercises in this district on the territory of Belarus, which are held in Belarus all the time. It is possible that the regime decided to call these exercises counter-terrorism. However, we do not observe any significant activity on the other side of the border - Demchenko said.

He noted that Ukraine's border continues to be strengthened.

"We continue to strengthen our border and vigilantly defend it to prevent any provocations," added Demchenko.

Addendum

Earlier it was reported that the regime of counterterrorist operation was introduced in the Lelchitsa district of the Gomel region of Belarus.

In early February, Demchenko noted that Russia currently does not have sufficient forces on the territory of Belarus to invade Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian side is constantly increasing its capabilities to detect changes in the situation, including the installation of video surveillance cameras.