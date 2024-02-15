Border guards assessed the regime introduced by Belarus near the border with Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102060 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128846 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129956 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171451 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169347 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275659 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177845 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167014 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148720 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244349 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101675 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 86096 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82731 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 95057 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35670 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275648 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244338 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229554 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255004 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240891 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3994 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128836 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103730 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103860 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120166 views
Border guards assessed the regime introduced by Belarus near the border with Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22714 views

Ukrainian border guards do not see any extraordinary activity on the Belarusian border, despite reports of a counterterrorism regime in one of the Belarusian districts near Ukraine.

Border guards do not observe any significant activity on the border with Belarus due to the introduction of the counter-terrorist operation regime in the Lelchytsia district of the Gomel region of Belarus. This was reported to UNN by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, adding that the information about this regime is more like a way to attract attention.

The information about the introduction of a counter-terrorist operation regime in one of the districts of the Gomel region of Belarus, which borders on the border of Ukraine, is more like a draw of attention. According to the available information, the Belarusian authorities planned to hold some kind of regular endless exercises in this district on the territory of Belarus, which are held in Belarus all the time. It is possible that the regime decided to call these exercises counter-terrorism. However, we do not observe any significant activity on the other side of the border

- Demchenko said.

He noted that Ukraine's border continues to be strengthened.

"We continue to strengthen our border and vigilantly defend it to prevent any provocations," added Demchenko.

Addendum

Earlier it was reported that the regime of counterterrorist operation was introduced in the Lelchitsa district of the Gomel region of Belarus. 

In early February, Demchenko noted that Russia currently does not have sufficient forces on the territory of Belarus to invade Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian side is constantly increasing its capabilities to detect changes in the situation, including the installation of video surveillance cameras.

Anna Murashko

War
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

