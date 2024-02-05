The SPFU plans to receive UAH 4 billion from privatization of state property this year

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102057 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128843 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129954 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171449 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169345 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275653 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177843 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167013 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148720 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244343 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101681 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 86128 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82758 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 95092 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35720 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275653 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244344 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229560 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255009 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240897 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 4064 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128843 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103730 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103860 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120166 views
The SPFU plans to receive UAH 4 billion from privatization of state property this year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21982 views

The State Property Fund of Ukraine plans to receive UAH 4 billion from the privatization of state assets this year, according to its head.

The State Property Fund of Ukraine plans to receive UAH 4 billion from the privatization of state property this year. This was announced by the head of the SPFU Vitaly Koval during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The State Property Fund is the management body for 2,300 enterprises, which is more than one million and 500 state-owned objects. In fact, the plan for this year is set out in the state budget - UAH 4 billion from privatization and UAH 800 million from leases. I am confident that we will fulfill this plan. January shows good dynamics

- Koval said.

According to him, the number of participants and the proportional increase in asset sales at auctions are growing.

"Today, the average number of bidders in an auction is 4. An increase of 7 or 10 times the starting price is no longer surprising," Koval said.

Addendum

The State Property Fund of Ukraine has already held 31 successful auctions since the beginning of 2024 and plans to raise about UAH 534 million for the state budget.

At the end of January , it was reportedthat the state budget received the first 32 million UAH of the sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

Anna Murashko

Economy

