The situation returned to normal: in Kryvyi Rih, air and water were checked after a fire at a coke plant

Despite the fire at the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih enterprise, which occurred on June 23, the results of monitoring the state of the environment in the City indicate the normalization of the situation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Kryvyi Rih branch of the state institution "Dnipropetrovsk Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention".

Details

As of the morning of 24.06.2024, the levels of external gamma radiation are: in Kryvyi Rih-0.10 – 0.12 MSV/H, which does not exceed the values of the natural radiation background characteristic of the city territory (up to 0.20 MSV/H) - it says in the message.

Separately, experts note that drinking water according to physical, chemical and microbiological indicators in the city is safe for consumption by the population.

Addition

It should be noted that yesterday, June 23, in air there were slight excess of the maximum permissible concentrations of nitrogen dioxide (0.22 mg/ m3, (at the norm of 0.2 mg/ m3), ammonia (0.26 mg/m3, at the norm of 0.2 mg/m3), hydrogen sulfide (0.0085 mg/m3, (at the norm of 0.008 mg/m3).

Recall

On Sunday, June 23, due to a power outage at the enterprise "ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih" , an emergency situation occurred, which caused smoke to spread over the Kryvyi Rih district.