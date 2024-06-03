The situation in the South remains stably tense, but last week there was a weakening of assault operations-Pletenchuk

The situation in the southern regions remains stably tense, but over the past week there has been some weakening of assault actions by the invaders. Over the past two days, the number of assaults has decreased. This was announced by the speaker of the Southern Defense Forces Dmitry Pletenchuk on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

The situation here is consistently tense, Alyona, last week, I can say that there is some relaxation. The number of assaults over the past two days has decreased. If before it was one and a half to two dozen, then yesterday the total number was 12, half of them - Orekhovsky direction, half - Dnipro direction, that is, Kherson region. Among the assaults that took place in the Kherson region, one of them was on Nestriga. This assault was unsuccessful, but it is quite difficult to keep the defense there, Pletenchuk said.

Recall

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 511,130 people, 7,779 tanks and hundreds of units of military equipment.