The situation in Sumy region is well known, as well as the enemy's plans and resources - the GUR

Ukrainian intelligence officers are well aware of the situation in Sumy region, as well as the enemy's plans and resources. If there is reason for concern, it will be officially reported. This was stated by the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov during the telethon, UNN reports.

Currently, the border guards do not record that the enemy has enough forces to achieve any strategic goals in Sumy region, but it cannot be ruled out that even though the enemy does not have these sufficient forces, they will still try to take some actions, like what is happening in the Kharkiv direction.