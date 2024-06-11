ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The situation at the front, energy generation and European integration: Zelensky summed up the results of the meeting with Scholz

The situation at the front, energy generation and European integration: Zelensky summed up the results of the meeting with Scholz

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15818 views

Zelensky said that at the meeting with Scholz, they talked about what we can do in the coming months and over the next few years to provide Ukraine with sufficient energy generation. Also about Ukraine's European integration – about expectations from this June.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky summed up the meeting  with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. It was about the situation at the front,  providing Ukraine with sufficient energy generation and European integration, reports UNN.

Today, together with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, we talked about the situation at the front. Very substantive – about what we can do in the coming months and over the next few years to provide Ukraine with sufficient energy generation. Also about Ukraine's European integration – our expectations for this June. Ukraine has done everything that was necessary to actually start negotiations on our state's membership in the European Union

 - Zelensky said in Telegram.

The head of state also thanked for attention to Ukraine and the opportunity to transfer relations between Ukraine and Germany to an even higher level today.

Zelensky arrives in Germany to attend conference on Ukraine's reconstruction and talks with Scholz11.06.24, 00:22 • 21057 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

