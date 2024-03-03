The Senate reports on American technology in the Russian army

The Russian army continues to use American technology despite the sanctions imposed. This was stated by Democratic Senator from Connecticut Richard Blumenthal, The Washington Times (WT) reports, according to UNN .

Details

American manufacturers fuel and support the vast and gigantic Russian military machine. They are used in missiles, drones, ammunition, and other military weapons. Russians rely on American technology he said during a committee hearing, calling US export controls ineffective.

This year, Blumenthal visited Ukraine, where he was handed data documenting the use of 211 semiconductors, chips, and other U.S.-made technologies in Russian missiles and other military equipment.

According to the senator, four leading American technology companies are responsible for the production of 87 of these components: AMD, Analog Devices (ADI), Intel and Texas Instruments.

At the same time, Analog Devices, Intel and Texas Instruments told WT that they stopped supplying products to Russia after the start of the military operation in Ukraine and are complying with export restrictions.

