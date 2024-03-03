$41.340.03
The Senate reports on American technology in the Russian army

Kyiv • UNN

 • 111756 views

The Senate discussed how the Russian military continues to use U.S. technology in weapons despite sanctions, citing data showing that 211 U.S.-made semiconductors and chips are used in Russian missiles and equipment.

The Senate reports on American technology in the Russian army

The Russian army continues to use American technology despite the sanctions imposed. This  was stated by Democratic Senator from Connecticut Richard Blumenthal, The Washington Times (WT) reports, according to UNN .

Details

American manufacturers fuel and support the vast and gigantic Russian military machine. They are used in missiles, drones, ammunition, and other military weapons. Russians rely on American technology

he said during a committee hearing, calling US export controls ineffective.

This year, Blumenthal visited Ukraine, where he was handed data documenting the use of 211 semiconductors, chips, and other U.S.-made technologies in Russian missiles and other military equipment.

According to the senator, four leading American technology companies are responsible for the production of 87 of these components: AMD, Analog Devices (ADI), Intel and Texas Instruments.

At the same time, Analog Devices, Intel and Texas Instruments told WT that they stopped supplying products to Russia after the start of the military operation in Ukraine and are complying with export restrictions. 

The only sanctions that frighten both Putin personally and the ruling elites of Russia are weapons - Podolyak23.02.24, 17:14 • 23689 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
United States Senate
United States
Ukraine
