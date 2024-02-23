$41.340.03
The only sanctions that frighten both Putin personally and the ruling elites of Russia are weapons - Podolyak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23689 views

The advisor to the President of Ukraine called on the allies to provide Ukraine with more weapons to scare Putin and the Russian elites as the only effective sanctions and end the war faster.

The only sanctions that frighten both Putin personally and the ruling elites of Russia are weapons - Podolyak

Advisor to the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak has once again called for Ukraine to be provided with weapons, as these are the only sanctions that really scare both Putin personally and the power elites of Russia. Podolyak wrote about this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports.

"The only sanctions that really affect/scare both Putin personally and the ruling elites of Russia are weapons. A lot of weapons. A really large number of weapons for Ukraine. Long-range, anti-missile, anti-maritime weapons. The rest is a fiction, belated realization, chronicling the process, prolonging the war, a dangerous illusion that we can "sit it out," Podolyak wrote.

Addendum

Earlier, Podoliak called on the allies to provide more weapons, given the current state of the fighting and the length of the front.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Mykhailo Podolyak
Ukraine
