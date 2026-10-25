The second round of Brazil’s presidential election is underway – Lula and Bolsonaro’s son are running neck and neck

In Brazil, the second round of the presidential election is taking place on October 25, with incumbent head of state Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, competing. The latest polls show a minimal difference between the candidates. Associated Press and CNN Brasil report this, writes UNN.

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In the first round, Flávio Bolsonaro led Lula by more than 2.2 million votes. However, the race intensified ahead of the runoff.

According to a BTG/Nexus poll conducted on October 24, Bolsonaro was supported by 50.5% of voters, while Lula had 49.5% among those who had decided whom to vote for. The difference is within the margin of error.

Voting abroad and the first scandals

According to preliminary data from CNN Brasil, Lula received 59.53% of the vote among voters abroad, while Bolsonaro received 40.47%. At the same time, these figures do not reflect the nationwide results.

A scandal erupted during voting in the city of Salvador, where at least 75 buses did not operate on their routes. A judge ordered the arrest of the official responsible.

Polling stations close at 5:00 p.m. local time, or 10:00 p.m. Kyiv time. After that, Brazil's Superior Electoral Court will begin publishing the vote-counting results.

Bolsonaro's son is ahead of incumbent President Lula in Brazil's election, but the country is headed for a runoff