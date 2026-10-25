The second round of Brazil’s presidential election is underway – Lula and Bolsonaro’s son are running neck and neck

$45.0550.44
ukenru
07:00 PM • 2784 views
Ukraine will not agree to restrictions on its army and will need €115 billion in 2027 – Zelenskyy
06:05 PM • 11938 views
In the U.S. Congress, Musk’s arguments regarding the restriction of Starlink for Ukraine were challenged
05:28 PM • 13350 views
On October 26, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — when and how many queues
04:41 PM • 15047 views
Trump and Putin may meet in China, while talks on Ukraine are being prepared for the coming weeks
04:02 PM • 16105 views
Musk urged people to pity the “poor Russian conscripts” fighting against Ukraine
03:36 PM • 15438 views
U.S. Congress may go against Trump for Ukraine's sake – Reuters
02:02 PM • 16521 views
The Black Sea has become the most dangerous route for merchant vessels - FT
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 23083 views
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
October 25, 11:55 AM • 17226 views
Produces batteries for Russian forces: missiles hit the Energia plant in YeletsPhotoVideo
October 25, 10:55 AM • 19319 views
Ukrainians feel betrayed by Trump's policy toward Russia: the U.S. is effectively helping Moscow — NYT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2m/s
89%
753mm
Popular news
Due to an аварія, parts of three districts of Kyiv were left without electricity - DTEKOctober 25, 09:23 AM • 14143 views
At the bottom of the ocean, scientists discovered a mysterious grave with a unique ecosystemVideoOctober 25, 09:40 AM • 18104 views
Strikes on oil refineries and dozens of Russian vessels: how the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ secret unit operatesOctober 25, 12:28 PM • 12485 views
Glaciers are melting and revealing millennia-old secrets: what archaeologists find beneath the icePhoto04:00 PM • 12343 views
The star of a cult American series revealed why, after achieving fame, he was forced to look for odd jobs04:36 PM • 10124 views
Publications
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 23081 views
Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life
Exclusive
October 25, 10:39 AM • 30483 views
7 talismans for the home: which symbols, according to folk beliefs, attract prosperity and protect against troublesOctober 24, 10:00 AM • 62968 views
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to applyOctober 23, 07:29 PM • 83468 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shellingOctober 23, 12:22 PM • 78043 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Aleksandar Vučić
Edi Rama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Vinnytsia
Iran
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The mystery of a skeleton found more than 200 years ago has been solved at Westminster Abbey07:05 PM • 696 views
Lviv region bids farewell to outstanding Ukrainian actor and director Fedir StryhunPhoto06:17 PM • 4836 views
In Rome, hundreds of protesters stormed the Colosseum and broke through the entrance gatesVideo06:10 PM • 4734 views
Ukrainian women became European cheerleading champions in the duet category for the fourth timePhoto05:47 PM • 5444 views
Ryan Gosling returns to music after a 17-year hiatus05:11 PM • 7320 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Financial Times
Pantsir missile system
Series

The second round of Brazil’s presidential election is underway – Lula and Bolsonaro’s son are running neck and neck

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

Brazil’s second-round presidential election between Lula and Flávio Bolsonaro is ongoing. Polls show a minimal difference between the candidates.

The second round of Brazil’s presidential election is underway – Lula and Bolsonaro’s son are running neck and neck

In Brazil, the second round of the presidential election is taking place on October 25, with incumbent head of state Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, competing. The latest polls show a minimal difference between the candidates. Associated Press and CNN Brasil report this, writes UNN.

Details

In the first round, Flávio Bolsonaro led Lula by more than 2.2 million votes. However, the race intensified ahead of the runoff.

According to a BTG/Nexus poll conducted on October 24, Bolsonaro was supported by 50.5% of voters, while Lula had 49.5% among those who had decided whom to vote for. The difference is within the margin of error.

Voting abroad and the first scandals

According to preliminary data from CNN Brasil, Lula received 59.53% of the vote among voters abroad, while Bolsonaro received 40.47%. At the same time, these figures do not reflect the nationwide results.

A scandal erupted during voting in the city of Salvador, where at least 75 buses did not operate on their routes. A judge ordered the arrest of the official responsible.

Polling stations close at 5:00 p.m. local time, or 10:00 p.m. Kyiv time. After that, Brazil's Superior Electoral Court will begin publishing the vote-counting results.

Bolsonaro's son is ahead of incumbent President Lula in Brazil's election, but the country is headed for a runoff05.10.26, 06:32 • 5976 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Associated Press
Brazil
Kyiv