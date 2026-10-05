Bolsonaro's son is ahead of incumbent President Lula in Brazil's election, but the country is headed for a runoff

$44.8350.70
ukenru
03:45 AM • 1026 views
The Pentagon is adopting Ukrainian ideas and wartime experience to develop the U.S. military
02:37 AM • 8284 views
Ukraine could have received Czech aircraft to shoot down jet-powered "Shaheds," but the transfer was halted – what alternative is available
02:17 AM • 9490 views
The U.S. White House is also monitoring the possible plague outbreak in Russia and assessing options for action — Axios
01:37 AM • 9146 views
In Kyiv, 18 additional services between the right and left banks are being launched due to complicated traffic on the bridges — here is how they will runPhoto
12:17 AM • 12380 views
Trump will decide whether to impose “hellish” sanctions against Russia after assessing the consequences – U.S. Energy Secretary
11:18 PM • 12768 views
The Taliban have begun purchasing weapons and drones from Belarus with Russia's assistance – media
10:18 PM • 13425 views
"You must not bend to Putin, because Ukraine will be broken": Zelenskyy responds to lawmakers calling for negotiations with the Russian Federation
October 4, 09:37 PM • 14343 views
A Tu-95MS crashed in Russia, killing 8 military personnel, some of whom may have been involved in missile strikes on Ukraine
October 4, 08:58 PM • 14954 views
Satellite images showing the aftermath of the SBU strike on the "Khanskaya" airfield in Adygea have appeared onlinePhoto
October 4, 08:16 PM • 14196 views
In Latvia, they plan to form a pro-Ukrainian coalition after the elections and continue supporting Kyiv
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
1m/s
68%
752mm
Popular news
Ozzy Osbourne’s son and daughter secretly scared visitors in a maze dedicated to the rockerOctober 4, 09:05 PM • 14047 views
Kim Kardashian revealed why she did not want a new relationship for nearly five years before her romance with Lewis Hamilton10:06 PM • 12390 views
Kathleen Turner reacted to Michael Douglas's confession about their secret affair 40 years ago11:06 PM • 10500 views
Kim Kardashian admitted that she is “holding back” her 13-year-old daughter North because of her desire for fame12:06 AM • 8138 views
Phil Collins revealed how one phrase by Paul McCartney caused them to fall out for more than 20 years01:05 AM • 4840 views
Publications
How to recognize animal abuse and whom to report it toPhotoVideoOctober 4, 08:17 AM • 48294 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 140837 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 135357 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 119359 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 140888 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Xi Jinping
Milorad Dodik
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Phil Collins revealed how one phrase by Paul McCartney caused them to fall out for more than 20 years01:05 AM • 5040 views
Kim Kardashian admitted that she is “holding back” her 13-year-old daughter North because of her desire for fame12:06 AM • 8342 views
Kathleen Turner reacted to Michael Douglas's confession about their secret affair 40 years ago11:06 PM • 10598 views
Kim Kardashian revealed why she did not want a new relationship for nearly five years before her romance with Lewis Hamilton10:06 PM • 12490 views
Ozzy Osbourne’s son and daughter secretly scared visitors in a maze dedicated to the rockerOctober 4, 09:05 PM • 14152 views
Actual
Su-34
Film
Tu-95
Truth Social
The New York Times

Bolsonaro's son is ahead of incumbent President Lula in Brazil's election, but the country is headed for a runoff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

Flávio Bolsonaro is leading Lula after more than 90% of the ballots have been counted. Both candidates will advance to the runoff on October 25.

Bolsonaro's son is ahead of incumbent President Lula in Brazil's election, but the country is headed for a runoff

Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, is ahead of the incumbent head of state Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after more than 90% of the ballots were counted. However, neither candidate will be able to secure the majority needed to win in the first round, BBC reports, writes UNN.

Details

After more than 90% of the ballots had been processed, Bolsonaro had received about 48% of the valid votes, while Lula had about 44%. At the same time, as the count progressed, the gap between them gradually narrowed.

Datafolha has already projected that both candidates will advance to the second round. It is scheduled for October 25.

Brazil faces a showdown between Lula and Bolsonaro’s son

Forty-five-year-old Flávio Bolsonaro is a senator and the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. During the campaign, he focused on combating crime, the economy, and continuing his father’s political course. He is also considered an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Eighty-year-old Lula is running for a new presidential term. For him, these are already the seventh presidential elections of his political career.

Nearly 159 million Brazilians are eligible to vote in the elections. In addition to the president, the country is electing governors, senators, and deputies. The wife of former President Michelle Bolsonaro has already won a seat in the Senate representing the Federal District.  

The United States revoked the visa of Brazil's ambassador amid a diplomatic dispute with Lula's government05.08.26, 06:38 • 7860 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Brazil
Donald Trump