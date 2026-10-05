Bolsonaro's son is ahead of incumbent President Lula in Brazil's election, but the country is headed for a runoff

Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, is ahead of the incumbent head of state Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after more than 90% of the ballots were counted. However, neither candidate will be able to secure the majority needed to win in the first round, BBC reports, writes UNN.

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After more than 90% of the ballots had been processed, Bolsonaro had received about 48% of the valid votes, while Lula had about 44%. At the same time, as the count progressed, the gap between them gradually narrowed.

Datafolha has already projected that both candidates will advance to the second round. It is scheduled for October 25.

Brazil faces a showdown between Lula and Bolsonaro’s son

Forty-five-year-old Flávio Bolsonaro is a senator and the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. During the campaign, he focused on combating crime, the economy, and continuing his father’s political course. He is also considered an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Eighty-year-old Lula is running for a new presidential term. For him, these are already the seventh presidential elections of his political career.

Nearly 159 million Brazilians are eligible to vote in the elections. In addition to the president, the country is electing governors, senators, and deputies. The wife of former President Michelle Bolsonaro has already won a seat in the Senate representing the Federal District.

The United States revoked the visa of Brazil's ambassador amid a diplomatic dispute with Lula's government