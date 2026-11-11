Second day of talks between Ukraine, US and Russia begins in Abu Dhabi

The second day of peace talks in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the United States and russia begins in Abu Dhabi on November 11. This was reported on social media by the head of Ukraine’s negotiating delegation, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, UNN writes.

We are starting the second day of negotiations. First, a trilateral format together with the United States and russia. After that, we will hold a separate meeting with our European partners. We are working - Umerov wrote.

Update

As the government’s Center for Strategic Communications reported , the parties had reportedly discussed the possibility of a large-scale prisoner-of-war exchange in a 1,000-for-1,000 or 1,500-for-1,500 format the day before. There is currently no talk of reaching a final agreement. Today, according to reports, the participants plan to discuss de-escalation, the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, energy and other military issues.

The second day of talks in Abu Dhabi will address the issue of territories, Politico reported .

At the talks, the Russian Federation claimed to have captured half of the Donbas territories controlled by Ukraine — Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian delegation, led by Rustem Umerov, identifies ending the hostilities, reliable security guarantees, economic recovery and humanitarian steps as key priorities.