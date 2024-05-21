The season of work of motorcycle and bicycle patrols of the police has started in Kiev

In the capital, more than 200 police officers on motorcycles and bicycles came out to patrol the city streets. This is reported by the patrol police of Kiev in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the mobility and maneuverability of two-wheeled vehicles will allow law enforcement officers to quickly arrive in places with hard-to-reach terrain and avoid traffic jams on roads.

More than 160 bicycle and almost 50 motorcycle patrols will ensure public order in crowded areas, recreation areas, in particular parks, squares, embankments, as well as in the central parts of the city, where it is difficult to quickly reach by car.

"For the sake of road safety": Patrol Police explains why low beam headlights are used outside settlements