Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82724 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107656 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150484 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154493 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250693 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174221 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165468 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148351 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226090 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113069 views

The scale of damage to the power system exceeded the scale of attacks in 2022-2023 - Kudrytskyi

The scale of damage to the power system exceeded the scale of attacks in 2022-2023 - Kudrytskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30786 views

The scale of attacks on Ukraine's energy sector in 2024 surpassed previous years, especially with the increased use of kamikaze drones, leading to critical dependence on electricity imports and emergency assistance from Ukrenergo.

The scale of attacks on power generation in 2024 exceeded previous years, especially with the use of kamikaze drones. Dependence on electricity imports and emergency assistance from Ukrenergo has become critical.

This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, during a briefing, UNN correspondent reports.

We can say that the scale of attacks has surpassed the scale of attacks in 2022-2023. This is especially true for the use of kamikaze drones, which have become more prevalent among Russians. The scale of damage to power generation surpassed last year's damage. That is why there is a deficit in the power system, which occurs during peak hours of electricity consumption: morning and evening hours

 said Kudrytsky.

He noted that Ukraine is now highly dependent on electricity imports and emergency supplies. Due to the lack of imports at night, we have a shortage even during off-peak consumption hours.

Recall

With Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure , every kilowatt saved can be crucial, so use energy-efficient appliances, energy-saving lamps, time switches, voltage stabilizers, and a cheaper nighttime electricity tariff to effectively reduce your electricity consumption.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

