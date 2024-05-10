The scale of damage to the power system exceeded the scale of attacks in 2022-2023 - Kudrytskyi

The scale of attacks on power generation in 2024 exceeded previous years, especially with the use of kamikaze drones. Dependence on electricity imports and emergency assistance from Ukrenergo has become critical.

This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, during a briefing, UNN correspondent reports.

We can say that the scale of attacks has surpassed the scale of attacks in 2022-2023. This is especially true for the use of kamikaze drones, which have become more prevalent among Russians. The scale of damage to power generation surpassed last year's damage. That is why there is a deficit in the power system, which occurs during peak hours of electricity consumption: morning and evening hours said Kudrytsky.

He noted that Ukraine is now highly dependent on electricity imports and emergency supplies. Due to the lack of imports at night, we have a shortage even during off-peak consumption hours.

