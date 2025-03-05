The SAP demands the confiscation of the Audi Q7 from the mayor of Sambir due to a suspicious acquisition scheme
Kyiv • UNN
The SAP has appealed to the VAKS regarding the confiscation of the Audi Q7 worth 4.2 million UAH from the mayor of Sambir, Yuriy Hamar. The car, registered in the name of his daughter and a third party, is being used by the mayor without confirmation of the legality of the funds for its purchase.
The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has appealed to the High Anti-Corruption Court with a request to confiscate the "Audi Q7" car worth 4.2 million hryvnias, which is used by the mayor of Sambir, Yuriy Hamar, in the Lviv region. Currently, the car has been seized, reports the SAP press service, as reported by UNN.
Details
According to sources from UNN, this concerns the mayor of the city of Sambir, Yuriy Hamar.
Based on the materials collected by NABU detectives together with SAP prosecutors, it has been established that in 2023, the mayor's daughter acquired ownership of the car. At the same time, there is sufficient evidence indicating that this car was exclusively used by the mayor after the purchase. Furthermore, he may have directly or indirectly taken actions equivalent to exercising the right to dispose of the mentioned property. This confirms that the registration of the purchase in the name of the official's daughter was a maneuver to conceal the real owner of the car,
The SAP emphasizes that in order to avoid civil confiscation of the car, the individuals carried out another purchase-sale procedure, as a result of which the ownership rights were allegedly transferred to a third party. However, in fact, the mayor continued to use the car.
"The analysis of the property status and expenses of the official, his family members, and the third party confirmed the impossibility of acquiring this asset through legal income. Given the findings, the prosecutor filed a lawsuit with the court to recover the specified asset from the mayor, the legality of which raises reasonable doubts," - they added in the SAP.
Currently, the VAKS has imposed a seizure on the car.
