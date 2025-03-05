The SAP demands the confiscation of the Audi Q7 from the mayor of Sambir due to a suspicious acquisition scheme

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
The SAP demands the confiscation of the Audi Q7 from the mayor of Sambir due to a suspicious acquisition scheme

Kyiv

 • 20718 views

The SAP has appealed to the VAKS regarding the confiscation of the Audi Q7 worth 4.2 million UAH from the mayor of Sambir, Yuriy Hamar. The car, registered in the name of his daughter and a third party, is being used by the mayor without confirmation of the legality of the funds for its purchase.

The SAP demands the confiscation of the Audi Q7 from the mayor of Sambir due to a suspicious acquisition scheme

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has appealed to the High Anti-Corruption Court with a request to confiscate the "Audi Q7" car worth 4.2 million hryvnias, which is used by the mayor of Sambir, Yuriy Hamar, in the Lviv region. Currently, the car has been seized, reports the SAP press service, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to sources from UNN, this concerns the mayor of the city of Sambir, Yuriy Hamar.

Based on the materials collected by NABU detectives together with SAP prosecutors, it has been established that in 2023, the mayor's daughter acquired ownership of the car. At the same time, there is sufficient evidence indicating that this car was exclusively used by the mayor after the purchase. Furthermore, he may have directly or indirectly taken actions equivalent to exercising the right to dispose of the mentioned property. This confirms that the registration of the purchase in the name of the official's daughter was a maneuver to conceal the real owner of the car,

- the message states.

The SAP emphasizes that in order to avoid civil confiscation of the car, the individuals carried out another purchase-sale procedure, as a result of which the ownership rights were allegedly transferred to a third party. However, in fact, the mayor continued to use the car.

"The analysis of the property status and expenses of the official, his family members, and the third party confirmed the impossibility of acquiring this asset through legal income. Given the findings, the prosecutor filed a lawsuit with the court to recover the specified asset from the mayor, the legality of which raises reasonable doubts," - they added in the SAP.

Currently, the VAKS has imposed a seizure on the car.

Court mitigates preventive measure for Irpin mayor Markushyn

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
