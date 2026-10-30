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The Russian Federation refused to disclose data to the WHO about the mysterious death of an employee of a plague institute

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1380 views

Russia refused five times to provide the WHO with details of Daria Shipilova’s death. The institute had safety problems for years and cooperated with the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Russian Federation refused to disclose data to the WHO about the mysterious death of an employee of a plague institute

The Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute in Russia, where employee Darya Shipilova became infected and later died, received warnings from oversight bodies for years because of deficiencies in its safety system. At the same time, the institution cooperated with Russia’s Ministry of Defense, while the Russian authorities did not provide the WHO with additional information about the circumstances of the employee’s death. The Wall Street Journal reports this, UNN writes.

Details

The World Health Organization (WHO) appealed to Russia five times with a request to provide additional information about what had happened in order to determine the level of danger associated with Shipilova’s death, the publication writes. However, Russian officials merely repeated their public statement: the woman died of pneumonia of unknown origin.

At the same time, it emerged that the research institute cooperated with Russia’s Ministry of Defense.

"Russian health authorities are very actively hiding from the WHO what is actually happening," microbiologist Alisa Lytovka, who worked in laboratories across Russia but left the country for political reasons, told the WSJ.

For reference

The Irkutsk Research Institute was founded in 1934, when the USSR was forced to actively develop means of combating plague. During the Cold War, one of its directors became the founder of the Soviet program to develop means of protection against Western biochemical weapons. Western scientists claim that the program later became a cover for the development of offensive biological weapons, in which plague transmitted through aerosols played a significant role.

The ties between the institute and the Ministry of Defense remain, the publication writes, after analyzing government procurement data. Last year, they jointly worked on modernizing a laboratory: the ministry’s funds were used to equip it with new equipment.

Russia denied that the laboratory technician was infected with plague, but the WHO still does not know the cause of her death11.10.26, 02:38 • 5060 views

Olga Rozgon

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