The Russian army hit Kupyansk: the boiler room caught fire

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 44836 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 44836 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135687 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140980 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232569 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232569 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169603 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162617 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162617 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147228 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147228 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216361 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216361 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112862 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112862 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203042 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector
March 1, 06:17 AM • 45805 views

March 1, 06:17 AM • 45805 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 49503 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg
March 1, 07:59 AM • 43048 views

March 1, 07:59 AM • 43048 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 105258 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105258 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 100794 views

11:06 AM • 100794 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232569 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216361 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203042 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229230 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 216596 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216596 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100794 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105258 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 157162 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157162 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155997 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159829 views
The Russian army hit Kupyansk: the boiler room caught fire

The Russian army hit Kupyansk: the boiler room caught fire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64976 views

Russian invaders shelled Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, causing a fire on the roof of a boiler room building with an area of 250 square meters, but no injuries were reported.

The invaders shelled Kupyansk, in the Kharkiv region, and a fire broke out on the roof of the boiler house building, reports UNN with reference to the state emergency service.

Details

This morning, the enemy once again shelled Kupyansk. A fire broke out on the roof of the boiler room building, with a total area of 250 sq.m.

Rescuers, as well as firefighters of the Volunteer Fire Brigade of the village of Kovsharovka and the medical calculation of the State Emergency Service were involved in the elimination of the consequences of the enemy hit.

Image

Together, the fire was extinguished. There were no casualties.

Russian army fired at recreation centers in Kharkiv region, during the day it is known about 3 injured05.06.24, 09:00 • 19896 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

