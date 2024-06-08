The Russian army hit Kupyansk: the boiler room caught fire

The invaders shelled Kupyansk, in the Kharkiv region, and a fire broke out on the roof of the boiler house building, reports UNN with reference to the state emergency service.

Details

This morning, the enemy once again shelled Kupyansk. A fire broke out on the roof of the boiler room building, with a total area of 250 sq.m.

Rescuers, as well as firefighters of the Volunteer Fire Brigade of the village of Kovsharovka and the medical calculation of the State Emergency Service were involved in the elimination of the consequences of the enemy hit.

Together, the fire was extinguished. There were no casualties.

