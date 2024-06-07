The Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region 14 times: a woman was killed, there is destruction

The invaders attacked the Nikopol District of Dnipropetrovsk region 14 times. a 14-storey residential unfinished building, a car, a trailer, a power line were damaged, and there is a victim. This was announced by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

The aggressor attacked the Nikopol District 14 times, fired artillery three times, and hit more than a dozen kamikaze drones. He hit Nikopol, Mirovskaya and Marganetsky communities. A woman was killed - said Lysak.

According to the head of the RMA, as a result of Russian attacks, two infrastructure facilities, six private houses, five outbuildings, and a religious building were destroyed. A 14-storey residential unfinished building, a car, a trailer, and a power line were damaged.

There were no attacks on the rest of the region.

