"The right to self-defense": 10 countries issue joint statement after strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

"The right to self-defense": 10 countries issue joint statement after strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25661 views

Ten countries, led by the United States and the United Kingdom, have launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, reaffirming their right to self-defense against incessant attacks in the Red Sea.

In response to the continuing Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, the US and UK armed forces, with the support of their allies, have launched joint strikes  against Houthi targets in Yemen in accordance with the "inherent right to individual and collective self-defense". This is stated in a joint statement by 10 countries, published by the White House, UNN reports. 

Details 

The statement was made by the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and South Korea.

As noted, the decision to launch the strikes followed a "broad consensus" expressed by 44 countries on December 19, 2023, as well as a UN Security Council statement of December 1, 2023, condemning Houthi attacks on merchant and commercial vessels sailing through the Red Sea.  

On January 3, a joint statement was issued in which the countries called for an immediate end to the illegal attacks and warned that the perpetrators would be held accountable if they continued to attack ships.  However, the attacks in the Red Sea continued, with missiles being fired against ships in the Red Sea on January 9, including US and UK vessels.  On January 10, 2024, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution that also condemned these attacks and called for them to stop. 

In response to continued illegal, dangerous, and destabilizing attacks by Houthis on vessels, including commercial vessels, transiting the Red Sea, the United States and United Kingdom armed forces, with the support of the Netherlands, Canada, Bahrain, and Australia, conducted joint strikes in accordance with the inherent right of individual and collective self-defense under the UN Charter against a number of targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen

- the statement reads.

It is noted that these precision strikes were aimed at undermining and weakening the Houthis' ability to threaten world trade and the lives of international mariners on one of the world's most important waterways.

According to the statement, more than two dozen Houthi attacks on commercial vessels since mid-November pose an international challenge. Today's "action" demonstrated a shared commitment to freedom of navigation.  

"Our goal remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, but let our message be clear: we will not hesitate to defend life and the free flow of trade on one of the world's most important waterways in the face of persistent threats," the statement reads. 

Context 

On the night of January 12, the United States and the United Kingdom carried out strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

The UK Ministry of Defense said that its aircraft attacked two Houthi targets. One was a site in Bani in the northwest, and the other was an airfield in Absa.

In response to the UK and US strikes on Yemen, Russia has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on January 12. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

