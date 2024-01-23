Parliamentary committee said when they might consider the draft law on multiple citizenship

The Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights will consider the draft law on multiple citizenship at its next meeting, which is tentatively scheduled for early February. This was reported to UNN by the first deputy chairman of the Committee on Human Rights, De-occupation and Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, National Minorities and Interethnic Relations, MP Akhtem Chiygoz.

Since it was introduced by the President, it is an extraordinary, mandatory bill, so I think it will be discussed at the next committee. We have a session in early February, so I think there will be a committee meeting in early February - answered Chiygoz when asked when the committee plans to consider the draft law on multiple citizenship.

He noted that the draft law was not discussed among Crimean Tatars.

"In general, it is surprising that such an important draft law has not been discussed," Chiygoz said.

In addition, he noted that questions arise as to why the draft law did not take into account indigenous peoples.

"How can the President, i.e. all those who offered him this draft law, not take into account indigenous peoples at all, but emphasize the ethnicity of Ukrainians. How can this be understood?" - Chiygoz said.

Context

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted a law on multiple citizenship to the Verkhovna Rada.

The new law on multiple citizenship aims to regulate the issue of issuing Ukrainian passports to foreigners and their family members. The draft law proposes to: define the states whose citizens (subjects) acquire Ukrainian citizenship under a simplified procedure; define the category of people who must terminate their foreign citizenship in order to acquire Ukrainian citizenship; introduce a declaration of recognition as a citizen of Ukraine; update the category of people who cannot acquire Ukrainian citizenship; and revise the grounds for losing Ukrainian citizenship.

This is the practice of developed countries: the Verkhovna Rada explained why multiple citizenship should be allowed in Ukraine