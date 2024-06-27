The "red" line of the Kyiv metro resumed normal operation after a man fell under a train
Kyiv • UNN
Train traffic on the red line of the Metro was restored after the incident, as a result of which a passenger was hit by a train, and law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances.
Train traffic on the" red "line of the Kiev Metro was restored after a passenger was hit by a train, law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances, KP" Kiev Metro " reported, writes UNN.
Details
"Train traffic on the red metro line has been restored," the subway said in social networks.
The circumstances of the incident of a passenger falling under a train, as indicated, are being investigated by law enforcement agencies.
