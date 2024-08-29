ukenru
The Presidential Administration says there is no need to expand mobilization due to the Armed Forces' operation in kursk region

The Presidential Administration says there is no need to expand mobilization due to the Armed Forces' operation in kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22006 views

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Presidential Administration, said that thekKursk operation is being carried out by forces operating in the Sumy and Kharkiv directions.

Ukraine is in the midst of a full-scale war and general mobilization is ongoing. However, despite the operation of the Ukrainian military in the kursk region of the russian federation, there is no need to expand the mobilization process. This opinion was expressed by Mykhailo Podolyak, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office, in an interview with Novosti.LIVE, reports UNN.

Details

Podolyak, recalling the words of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noted that the current mobilization process allows for "cautious rotations" at the front .

Partial opportunities are emerging. Again, the rotations are not as complete as we would like, but at least this is already happening

- Podolyak said.

He added that it is now clearer on which platform the mobilization process takes place. In addition, the processes of training and social guarantees to be received by the military are also more clearly defined.

Podolyak noted that there is no need to expand mobilization in connection with the Armed Forces operation in the kursk region.

Does it require any expansion? I'm not really sure what it needs. Because everything is clearly spelled out there, how many people will be able to participate in the operations, at the expense of the kursk operation

- Podolyak said.

The advisor to the head of the Joint Forces Operation added that the kursk operation is being carried out by the forces working in that direction (Sumy and Kharkiv). According to him, there has been no redeployment of troops from the Donetsk sector.

Podolyak also explained what the kursk operation means and what its purpose is.

What is a kursk operation? If you don't conduct countermeasures, you always respond to the enemy's initiative. The enemy has concentrated the maximum amount of its resources on the Donetsk direction. You are either constantly on the defensive... or you seize the initiative, attack and force the enemy to make strategic changes in their actions. It is obvious that if the war is of this scale and intensity, it does not mean that tomorrow everyone will be taken away from the Pokrovsk direction and they will go to defend the kursk region - no. But it will mean that russia will experience a growing shortage of manpower, and this will change what is happening along the front line, including in the Donetsk sector

- Podolyak summarized.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

