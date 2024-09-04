“The President said he needed me.” Vereshchuk confirms she's moving to the Prosecutor General's Office

Iryna Vereshchuk, who currently heads the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, assures that she is ready to move to the Office of the President of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Vereshchuk's statement.

Details

The President said that he needed me in the Presidential Administration. Therefore, I am moving to the position of Deputy Head of the Prosecutor General's Office. I serve the Ukrainian people! - Vereshchuk said in her post.

Recall

The head of the faction, David Arakhamia, confirmed that a meeting was held on September 4 , which was attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The meeting discussed rotations in the Cabinet of Ministers, including the transfer of Vereshchuk to the Presidential Administration.

It should be recalled that during its meeting on September 4, the Verkhovna Rada did not receive enough votes to dismiss Iryna Vereshchuk from the post of Deputy Prime Minister. 214 MPs voted in favor of her resignation, out of the 226 required.