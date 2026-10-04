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The President of Azerbaijan stated that only two superpowers remain in the world and did not include Russia among them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1312 views

The President of Azerbaijan stated that there are only two superpowers in the world—the United States and China. He did not include Russia in this list.

The President of Azerbaijan stated that only two superpowers remain in the world and did not include Russia among them

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that today there are only two superpowers in the world—the United States and China. He did not include Russia on this list, Report reports, writes UNN.

Details

Aliyev said this during the 8th congress of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, speaking about Baku's foreign policy and relations with Washington and Beijing.

According to the president, Azerbaijan has established strategic partnerships with both the United States and China. It signed a declaration on a comprehensive strategic partnership with Beijing and a Strategic Charter with Washington.

"There is no third one"

These are the world's two superpowers; there is no third one

—Aliyev said.

At the same time, the president of Azerbaijan did not directly mention Russia in this part of his speech. However, his wording effectively excludes the Russian Federation from the list of states he considers global superpowers.

Aliyev also noted that there is competition between the United States and China, but in his view, establishing rules based on mutual understanding between these countries could be of great importance for the entire world.

The president of Azerbaijan added that his country also has strategic partnerships with a number of European Union states. According to him, this format of relations currently exists with 10 EU member states.

The enemy struck a tugboat in Odesa region; two Azerbaijani citizens were killed10.09.26, 16:47 • 3907 views

Stepan Haftko

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