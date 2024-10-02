ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The policy of restrictions has become harmful: Pompeo calls for allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with allied weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41354 views

Former CIA chief Mike Pompeo criticized restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons. He said that strikes on Russian military targets would not create additional risks of war escalation.

Ukraine's use of long-range weapons provided by its partners to strike at Russia will not be an escalation of the war. This was stated by the former head of the CIA and former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, reports "Voice of America", writes UNN.

Details

At a meeting at a think tank in London, Pompeo sharply criticized the restrictions that the United States and other allies place on Ukraine's use of so-called long-range Western weapons. 

The policy of imposed restrictions has become harmful... The inability to hit military targets on the other side of the imaginary line seems to me militarily unwise and strategically stupid 

- emphasized Mike Pompeo

President of Latvia calls on Ukraine to lift restrictions on the use of all types of weapons against Russia

He also rejected the suggestion that Ukraine's use of long-range weapons would be an escalation of the war, saying that it "would not create additional risks. 

Recall

 During his participation in the Warsaw Security Forum , Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called for the lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against military targets in Russia.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

