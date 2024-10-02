The policy of restrictions has become harmful: Pompeo calls for allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with allied weapons

Ukraine's use of long-range weapons provided by its partners to strike at Russia will not be an escalation of the war. This was stated by the former head of the CIA and former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, reports "Voice of America", writes UNN.

Details

At a meeting at a think tank in London, Pompeo sharply criticized the restrictions that the United States and other allies place on Ukraine's use of so-called long-range Western weapons.

The policy of imposed restrictions has become harmful... The inability to hit military targets on the other side of the imaginary line seems to me militarily unwise and strategically stupid - emphasized Mike Pompeo

He also rejected the suggestion that Ukraine's use of long-range weapons would be an escalation of the war, saying that it "would not create additional risks.

Recall

During his participation in the Warsaw Security Forum , Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called for the lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against military targets in Russia.