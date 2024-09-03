President of Latvia calls on Ukraine to lift restrictions on the use of all types of weapons against Russia

Commenting on the Russian strike on Poltava, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said that the restrictions imposed on Ukraine on the use of all types of weapons against Russia should be lifted, as it is about the survival of innocent people. He wrote about this in the social network X, reports UNN.

“Russia killed 41 people and wounded 180 in a deadly strike in Poltava. Once again, the restrictions imposed on Ukraine on the use of all types of weapons against Russia must be lifted. It is not about escalation, it is about the survival of innocent people,” Rinkēvičs wrote.

Recall

Russian troops today launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, partially destroying one of the buildings of the institute, many people are trapped under the rubble, 25 people have been rescued, 11 have been unblocked from the rubble, rescue operations continue.

As a result of the Russian strike on Poltava, 271 wounded have been reported .

Russian strike on Poltava: death toll rises to 51, more than 200 wounded