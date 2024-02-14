The OP explains that putin wants to freeze the war in Ukraine in order to restore russia's military potential

russian President Vladimir putin is interested in freezing the conflict in Ukraine so that russia can restore its military potential. This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, on his page on the social network X, UNN reports .

According to him, in the event of a "freeze," putin will begin to build up mobilization reserves and increase the militarization of russia.

putin is extremely interested in the situational freezing of the conflict. After all, this will allow him to build a full-fledged militarized camp in russia, legitimize his lifelong power, expand mobilization at the expense of the poorest segments of the population and non-alternative service, form an aggressive alliance, and increase military production - Podolyak says.

He also noted that russia would then intensify its propaganda efforts to bring chaos to political campaigns in other countries. The advisor to the head of the OP is confident that this will lead to increased political instability and the outbreak of war in various forms.

At the same time, Podoliak emphasized that putin, who has been waging a bloody war against Ukraine for two years, should not be allowed to do so.

Why should we think that today, after 2 years of bloody massacres organized by russia on foreign territory, that russia (putin) is ready to give up the victim of democracy? Why play russian roulette with the future? - Mykhailo Podolyak summarized.

Reuters cited russian sources as saying that russian dictator Vladimir putin had proposed a "ceasefire in Ukraine" to freeze the war, but that the U.S. rejected it after contacts between mediators

