Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
The OP explains that putin wants to freeze the war in Ukraine in order to restore russia's military potential

The OP explains that putin wants to freeze the war in Ukraine in order to restore russia's military potential

Kyiv

russian president vladimir putin wants to freeze the conflict in Ukraine so that russia can restore its military potential, increase mobilization and form an aggressive alliance.

russian President Vladimir putin is interested in freezing the conflict in Ukraine so that russia can restore its military potential. This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, on his page on the social network X, UNN reports .

Details 

According to him, in the event of a "freeze," putin will begin to build up mobilization reserves and increase the militarization of russia.

putin is extremely interested in the situational freezing of the conflict. After all, this will allow him to build a full-fledged militarized camp in russia, legitimize his lifelong power, expand mobilization at the expense of the poorest segments of the population and non-alternative service, form an aggressive alliance, and increase military production  

- Podolyak says. 

He also noted that russia would then intensify its propaganda efforts to bring chaos to political campaigns in other countries. The advisor to the head of the OP is confident that this will lead to increased political instability and the outbreak of war in various forms.

At the same time, Podoliak emphasized that putin, who has been waging a bloody war against Ukraine for two years, should not be allowed to do so.

Why should we think that today, after 2 years of bloody massacres organized by russia on foreign territory, that russia (putin) is ready to give up the victim of democracy? Why play russian roulette with the future?

- Mykhailo Podolyak summarized.

Recall

Reuters cited russian sources as saying that russian dictator Vladimir putin had proposed a "ceasefire in Ukraine" to freeze the war, but that the U.S. rejected it after contacts between mediators

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War Politics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
reutersReuters
mykhailo-podoliakMykhailo Podolyak
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

Contact us about advertising