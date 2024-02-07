The Ombudsman's Office has received over 3.5 thousand complaints from the military since the beginning of the war

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101976 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128762 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129894 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171392 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169306 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275591 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177835 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167011 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148718 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244303 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101624 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85750 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82384 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94720 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35316 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275591 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244303 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229520 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254975 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240864 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3606 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128762 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103713 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103842 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120148 views
Actual
The Ombudsman's Office has received over 3.5 thousand complaints from the military since the beginning of the war

The Ombudsman's Office has received over 3.5 thousand complaints from the military since the beginning of the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 208332 views

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the Ombudsman's Office has received more than 3,500 appeals from Ukrainian servicemen

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Ombudsman's Office has received more than 3.5 thousand appeals from military personnel, including 2,514 reports of human rights violations in the Armed Forces and other formations. This was reported to UNN journalist in response to a request from the Secretariat of the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights.

Details

It is reported that according to the classifier of appeals to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, approved by Order No. 53.15/19 of 14.06.2019, according to the data of the electronic document management system "Megapolis.DocNet", the Ombudsman received appeals from the applicants "military personnel" and "military personnel for mobilization":

- for the period from 02/24/2022 to 01/29/2024 - 3,584 appeals, including 2,514 appeals reporting violations of "Human Rights in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other formations provided for by law (Articles 17, 65)";

- for the period from 24.02.2022 to 31.12.2022 - 441 appeals, including 296 appeals with reports of violations of "Human Rights in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other formations provided for by law (Articles 17, 65)";

- for the period from 01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023 - 2,779 appeals, including 2,038 appeals with reports of violations of "Human Rights in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other formations provided for by law (Articles 17, 65)".

Addendum

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets , reported earlier that military personnel can only turn to him for protection of their rights, so he created a relevant department and introduced the position of a separate representative for the protection of human rights in the security and defense sector.

The State Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating more than 300 criminal proceedings regarding the activities of territorial recruitment and social support centers. 28 indictments are already in court.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising