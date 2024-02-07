The Ombudsman's Office has received over 3.5 thousand complaints from the military since the beginning of the war

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Ombudsman's Office has received more than 3.5 thousand appeals from military personnel, including 2,514 reports of human rights violations in the Armed Forces and other formations. This was reported to UNN journalist in response to a request from the Secretariat of the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights.

Details

It is reported that according to the classifier of appeals to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, approved by Order No. 53.15/19 of 14.06.2019, according to the data of the electronic document management system "Megapolis.DocNet", the Ombudsman received appeals from the applicants "military personnel" and "military personnel for mobilization":

- for the period from 02/24/2022 to 01/29/2024 - 3,584 appeals, including 2,514 appeals reporting violations of "Human Rights in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other formations provided for by law (Articles 17, 65)";

- for the period from 24.02.2022 to 31.12.2022 - 441 appeals, including 296 appeals with reports of violations of "Human Rights in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other formations provided for by law (Articles 17, 65)";

- for the period from 01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023 - 2,779 appeals, including 2,038 appeals with reports of violations of "Human Rights in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other formations provided for by law (Articles 17, 65)".

Addendum

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets , reported earlier that military personnel can only turn to him for protection of their rights, so he created a relevant department and introduced the position of a separate representative for the protection of human rights in the security and defense sector.

The State Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating more than 300 criminal proceedings regarding the activities of territorial recruitment and social support centers. 28 indictments are already in court.