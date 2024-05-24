The official presentation of the exhibition of drawings by Ukrainian children took place in the Republic of Korea

An exhibition of drawings by Ukrainian children, supported by the first ladies of Ukraine and Korea, has opened in the Republic of Korea. The exhibition includes more than 250 works from four Ukrainian art projects. This is reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

An official presentation of the exhibition of drawings by Ukrainian children was held in the Republic of Korea, attended by First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and First Lady of the Republic of Korea Kim Ki-hee.

The idea of the project was born during the visit of President Yun Seok-yeol and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea to Kyiv last July.

The exhibition features more than 250 works from four children's art projects in Ukraine: "Art Armor Kids, Mom, I see war, For God I create the best, and Future for Ukraine.

The exhibition was made possible thanks to the support of the first ladies of the two countries, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea, the Chongwade Foundation and the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine

