The number of victims of the strike in the center of Kharkiv increased to 20

The number of victims of the May 25 attack on the center of Kharkiv has increased to 20. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

20 people were injured, including a minor, 11 men and 8 women the post says.

As for the injured boy, the prosecutor's office clarified that he was 14 years old, not 13.

Context

As reported, on May 25, around 19:00, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the center of Kharkiv. The missiles hit office buildings. Administrative buildings, a supermarket, shops, residential buildings, a post office, cars, and other civilian objects were also damaged. As of 9 p.m., 18 people were reported injured.

