Strike in the center of Kharkiv injures 18 people, teenager in serious condition

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 34318 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100032 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143373 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148081 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243336 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172730 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164286 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148145 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221839 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112998 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

March 1, 10:44 AM • 73346 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 109730 views
March 1, 11:22 AM • 32336 views
March 1, 11:59 AM • 45678 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 80205 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243342 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221842 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 208221 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 234158 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 221185 views
06:49 PM • 34346 views
05:32 PM • 23651 views
04:47 PM • 29245 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 109730 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112401 views
Strike in the center of Kharkiv injures 18 people, teenager in serious condition

Strike in the center of Kharkiv injures 18 people, teenager in serious condition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25669 views

A Russian missile strike on the center of Kharkiv injured 18 people, including a 13-year-old boy who is in serious condition.

On Saturday evening, the Russian army struck the center of Kharkiv, according to preliminary data, with an S-300 missile. 18 people were injured, including a 13-year-old boy. This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on May 25, at approximately 19:00, the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on the center of Kharkiv.

There were hits to office buildings. Administrative buildings, a supermarket, shops, residential buildings, a post office, cars and other civilian objects were also damaged. 18 people were injured, including a 13-year-old boy. The child is in serious condition

the statement reads.

A pre-trial investigation was initiated under Part 1 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Partial destruction caused by enemy's attack on Kharkiv suburbs - Syniehubov25.05.24, 12:51 • 47319 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarCrimes and emergencies
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
kharkivKharkiv

