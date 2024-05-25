Strike in the center of Kharkiv injures 18 people, teenager in serious condition

On Saturday evening, the Russian army struck the center of Kharkiv, according to preliminary data, with an S-300 missile. 18 people were injured, including a 13-year-old boy. This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on May 25, at approximately 19:00, the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on the center of Kharkiv.

There were hits to office buildings. Administrative buildings, a supermarket, shops, residential buildings, a post office, cars and other civilian objects were also damaged. 18 people were injured, including a 13-year-old boy. The child is in serious condition the statement reads.

A pre-trial investigation was initiated under Part 1 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

