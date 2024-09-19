ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111674 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115015 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186884 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147675 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149278 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141345 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192291 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112276 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181781 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104935 views

The number of victims of the Russian strike on a geriatric home in Sumy increased to 14

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27269 views

An air strike on a geriatric nursing home in Sumy killed one woman and injured 14 people. The evacuation of the patients has been completed, they have been placed in other institutions and provided with the necessary assistance.

The number of victims of an enemy strike on the Sumy geriatric boarding house has increased to 14. One of the victims was not a patient of the institution, she was passing by the building at the time of the hit, UNN reports with reference to the Sumy RMA.

"As of 21.00, the evacuation of the patients of the nursing home has been completed. The people have been placed in other institutions and provided with medical, psychological and all necessary assistance.

One woman was killed and 14 people were injured as a result of the enemy dropping a CAB on the institution. One of the victims, who sought medical help, was not a patient of the institution. She was passing by the building when it was hit," the statement said.

According to RMA, the roof, upper surfaces of the building, windows, and doors were damaged.

Relatives and friends of the nursing home's patients can find out about their loved ones by calling the regional contact center at 0800 301 501 (calls are free).

Russian airstrike on a geriatric home: rescue work completed in Sumy19.09.24, 21:32 • 27881 view

Recall

The Office of the Prosecutor General has opened a criminal investigation into a Russian airstrike on a geriatric boarding house in Sumy. At least 13 people were injured in the incident, and one person was killed.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
sumySums

