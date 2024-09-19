The number of victims of the Russian strike on a geriatric home in Sumy increased to 14

The number of victims of an enemy strike on the Sumy geriatric boarding house has increased to 14. One of the victims was not a patient of the institution, she was passing by the building at the time of the hit, UNN reports with reference to the Sumy RMA.

"As of 21.00, the evacuation of the patients of the nursing home has been completed. The people have been placed in other institutions and provided with medical, psychological and all necessary assistance.

One woman was killed and 14 people were injured as a result of the enemy dropping a CAB on the institution. One of the victims, who sought medical help, was not a patient of the institution. She was passing by the building when it was hit," the statement said.

According to RMA, the roof, upper surfaces of the building, windows, and doors were damaged.

Relatives and friends of the nursing home's patients can find out about their loved ones by calling the regional contact center at 0800 301 501 (calls are free).

The Office of the Prosecutor General has opened a criminal investigation into a Russian airstrike on a geriatric boarding house in Sumy. At least 13 people were injured in the incident, and one person was killed.