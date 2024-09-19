Russian airstrike on a geriatric home: rescue work completed in Sumy

In Sumy, rescuers have completed work at the site of an enemy air strike on a geriatric boarding house, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

According to the rescuers, 147 people were evacuated from the damaged building.

According to the updated information, 13 people were injured. A 70-year-old woman died.

"Rescue operations have been completed," the statement said.

One person was killed and 13 others were wounded: Prosecutor General's Office opens proceedings over Russian strike on Sumy