Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
One person was killed and 13 others were wounded: Prosecutor General's Office opens proceedings over Russian strike on Sumy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26022 views

A Russian airstrike on a geriatric boarding house in Sumy killed 1 person and wounded 13. The Office of the Prosecutor General opened a criminal investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

The Office of the Prosecutor General opened a criminal investigation into a Russian airstrike on a geriatric boarding house in Sumy. At least 13 people were injured in the incident, and another person was killed. This was reported by UNN with reference to the OGPU and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, on September 19, 2024, at about 15:40, the occupiers conducted an air strike on the territory of a geriatric nursing home in Sumy. At the time of the strike, there were 221 patients in the facility, including more than 80 bedridden, and 60 staff members.

Another bomb fell on a garage cooperative. 15 garages and 10 cars were damaged. Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the shelling.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the Prosecutor General's Office summarized.

Addendum

The Sumy Regional Military Administration stated that as of 19:00, one person was killed and 13 sustained injuries of varying severity.

A headquarters for eliminating the consequences of the enemy air strike has been deployed. Patients of the nursing home were evacuated to specially prepared places where all the necessary conditions were created. People are being provided with medical and psychological assistance.

Relatives and friends of the nursing home's patients can find out about their loved ones by calling the regional contact center at 0800 301 501 (calls are free)

 - added to the RMA.

Recall

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs , a Russian strike on a boarding house for the elderly in Sumy killed 1 personand wounded several others. 147 people were evacuated from the building, and the technical and 5th floors were partially destroyed.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
sumySums

