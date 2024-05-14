The number of victims of enemy strikes in Kharkiv is growing. The Interior Ministry showed photos of the destruction

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the number of victims of the enemy attacks has increased to 16 and showed the first photo of the destruction, UNN reports.

Kharkiv. There used to be a house here where the stones are now. Until Russia destroyed it. It was fortunate that no one was home at the time of the attack. In general, apartment buildings were damaged in the city as a result of enemy shelling. A total of 16 people were injured, including 3 children - Klymenko said.

According to him, emergency services are working at the sites of the strikes.

The Minister also reminded that if an alarm sounds, go to a shelter.

Previously

Today, on May 14, during a series of strikes in Kharkiv, Russians hit the 10th floor of a 12-story building in the city center. Currently, apartment-by-apartment checks are being carried out. In addition, the Russians hit garages on the territory of a residential building, causing fires.