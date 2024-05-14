The number of victims of enemy strikes in Kharkiv is growing. The Interior Ministry showed photos of the destruction

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82581 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107616 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150450 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154461 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250668 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174216 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165464 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148350 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226076 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41037 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33050 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65262 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33546 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59444 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250667 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226076 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212136 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237881 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224662 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82581 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59444 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65262 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112976 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113868 views
The number of victims of enemy strikes in Kharkiv is growing. The Interior Ministry showed photos of the destruction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17514 views

16 people, including three children, were injured and residential buildings were damaged in Kharkiv as a result of hostile shelling by Russia.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the number of victims of the enemy attacks has increased to 16 and showed the first photo of the destruction, UNN reports.

Kharkiv. There used to be a house here where the stones are now. Until Russia destroyed it. It was fortunate that no one was home at the time of the attack. In general, apartment buildings were damaged in the city as a result of enemy shelling. A total of 16 people were injured, including 3 children 

- Klymenko said.

According to him, emergency services are working at the sites of the strikes.

The Minister also reminded that if an alarm sounds, go to a shelter.

Previously

Today, on May 14, during a series of strikes in Kharkiv, Russians hit the 10th floor of a 12-story building in the city center. Currently, apartment-by-apartment checks are being carried out. In addition, the Russians hit garages on the territory of a residential building, causing fires.

Antonina Tumanova

War
ihor-klymenkoIgor Klymenko
kharkivKharkiv

