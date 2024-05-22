The number of victims due to Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv increased to 11: the consequences showed

The Russian army today, May 22, attacked the Shevchenko and Kholodnogorsk districts of Kharkiv, injuring 11 civilians. Previously, the enemy hit the city with two planning ammunition. The consequences of the Russian attacks on the city were shown in the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

As reported, on May 22, at about 13:50, Russian troops once again launched airstrikes on Kharkiv.

In the Shevchenko District of the city, a hit was recorded at the entrance to a cafe. Cars, residential buildings, car washes, shops, etc.were damaged.

10 people were injured and had an acute stress reaction, including five men and five women. One of the victims is a 55 - year-old trolleybus driver who was near the epicenter of the explosion. The man is in serious condition, two legs have been amputated - told the prosecutor's office.

In the Kholodnogorsk district, as a result of an enemy airstrike, the buildings of a civilian enterprise that did not function during the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation were destroyed. A 42-year-old woman who works near the site of the hit received an acute reaction to stress.

According to preliminary data, the enemy struck the city with two D30-SN UMPBs (unified interspecies planning munitions, 30 cm caliber).

Under the procedural guidance of the Shevchenko and Novobavarsky District Prosecutor's offices of Kharkiv, pre-trial investigations have been launched on violations of the laws and customs of War (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues to put pressure in the Liptsy Area - General Staff